Clayton man accused of setting fire to Hampstead house with children inside

A Clayton man is facing a charge of first-degree arson after allegedly setting fire to a Hampstead home while several people were inside last month.

Jason Bradley Morgan, 45, was transferred to the Pender County Jail Tuesday and booked under a $125,000 bond.

Morgan is accused of setting a residence at 20512 HWY 17 on fire on June 23.

Pender County Sheriff's Office officials said that the resident as well as her grandchildren and some friends were inside the home when the fire set. No one was injured in the fire but there was damage to the home.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.