Gore featured on cover of Sports Illustrated

MacKenzie Gore can add another unique piece to his trophy case - a Sports Illustrated magazine. (Source: Sports Illustrated)

MacKenzie Gore can add another unique piece to his trophy case - a Sports Illustrated magazine.

Gore, the former Whiteville High standout who recently signed with the San Diego Padres organization, is featured on the cover of the July 17 issue along with track and field standout Sydney McLaughlin.

Gore and McLaughlin were named the Gatorade High School Athletes of the Year Tuesday night.

SI's story on Gore can be found here.

The issue is set to hit newsstands Thursday, July 13.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a picture with Gore on his Instagram account.

A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Jul 11, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.