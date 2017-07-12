Water rescue exercise set for Wrightsville Beach tonight

Wrightsville Beach public safety officials will conduct a joint rescue exercise Wednesday, July 12.

The exercise, which will last from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will take place in the area of the marsh on the north end off of Parmele Blvd. and the beach off the L-shaped lot (public beach access #4).

Officials said people may see a helicopter with search lights and other emergency vehicles in the area during training.

Wrightsville Beach Fire/Rescue, Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue, Wrightsville Beach Police Patrol and Marine Division and the SABLE helicopter will be participating.

