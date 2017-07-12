Burgaw town manager resigns - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Burgaw town manager resigns

Burgaw Town Manager Chad McEwen has resigned, the town announced in a news release Wednesday morning.

According to officials, McEwen tendered his resignation during the board of commissioners meeting Tuesday night.

McEwen has been with the town since 2005.

His last day will be August 13.

