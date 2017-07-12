Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run that killed woman on bike

Jamell Antonio Roland pleaded guilty to felony hit-and-run causing death and was sentenced to between 31 and 47 months in prison. (Source: WECT)

A man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a woman riding her bike on Shipyard Blvd. in January.

Jamell Antonio Roland pleaded guilty to felony hit-and-run causing death and was sentenced to between 31 and 47 months in prison.

Roland is accused of hitting April Marie Daugherty, 24, as she was riding a bike in the 1600 block of Shipyard Boulevard on Jan. 20.

According to a Wilmington Police Department incident report, Roland was a driving a black 2002 Mercedes west on Shipyard Boulevard when he struck Daughtery in the left lane. She was knocked off her bike and landed in the right lane. Roland allegedly left the scene.

Daugherty was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she later died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Investigators determined that debris left behind by the suspect vehicle was from a front bumper on a Mercedes, according to the report.

A patrol officer searching the area found a black Mercedes abandoned at the Cobble Stone Apartments in the 2700 block of South 17th Street. The vehicle had heavy front-end damage and a broken bumper.

Debris at the crash site matched the damaged bumper section of the Mercedes, the report indicated.

Investigators seized the vehicle for evidence.

