Preparing for summer storms and lightning strikes

Wilmington Fire Department encourages people to have a plan before a storm strikes. (Source: WECT)

Summer storms often bring dangerous lightning with them.

The National Fire Protection Association reported fire departments estimate an average of almost 23,000 fires per year are started by lightning.

The fires cause an average of nine deaths and more than $450 million in damage each year.

The NFPA offers tips for both indoor and outdoor safety during storms.

Mike Lee, a firefighter with Wilmington Fire Department, said it’s important to have an escape plan prepared with your family in case your home is struck by lightning and a fire starts.

Be sure to practice the escape plan once a month, with two ways out of each room and an established meeting place outside of the house.

He also encouraged people to learn hands-only CPR.

If someone sees a person struck by lightning, they should call 9-1-1 and start compressions to keep the blood flowing until firefighters arrive and can take over.

