Agave americana, 'Century plant' blooming at the Blockade Runner

A rare, Dr. Seuss looking type of tree, called Agave Americana trees, often called the "Century Plant," can be seen blooming at the Blockade Runner in Wrightsville Beach. (Source: The Blockade Runner)

A rare, Dr. Seuss looking type of tree, called the Agave americana tree, often called the "Century Plant," can be seen blooming at the Blockade Runner in Wrightsville Beach.

They're called the century plant for a reason. They only bloom once in their lifetime and then die shortly after.

They typically live for about 15 to 30 years. The ones at the Blockade Runner are 25 years old.

They started blooming in May and have already reached three stories high.

On average, these types of trees can grow about six inches a day. Aubrey Doggett, the groundskeeper at The Blockade Runner said these trees have grown about a foot a day for 30 days.

The trees at the resort will be done blooming soon and will die shortly after. However Doggett said there are already other agave americana's planted close by. Everyone who visits The Blockade Runner will just have to wait another 15 to 30 years to see them.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.