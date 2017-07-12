Man originally charged as accessory now faces murder charge

A Wilmington man was indicted on a first-degree murder charge on Monday in connection to the beating death of a man.

Arthur Williams is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on the first-degree murder charge.

Williams had been charged with accessory after the fact in the death of Austin Clarkson Jr. last month.

Clarkson was the victim of an assault near Spofford Circle in Wilmington on May 9. He was taken off of life support on June 3 and passed away at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Ronald Jerome Cromartie, 41, was arrested June 8 by U.S. Marshals and has been charged with first-degree murder in Clarkson's death.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Williams has previous convictions for possession of a firearm by a felony and possession with the intent to sell a controlled substance.

