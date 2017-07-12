Wilmington police investigate shooting near Sam'z Food Mart

The victim, Russell Kistler, 44, of Gastonia, was taken to the hospital. He is listed in serious condition, according to the WPD. (Source: Raycom Media)

Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight Wednesday.

Officers located the male victim on the ground near Sam’z Food Mart in the 4100 block of Princess Place Drive, according to officials.



If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

