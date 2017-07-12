Police investigate shooting near Sam's Food Mart

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word at this time on their condition. (Source: Raycom Media)

Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight Wednesday.

Officers located the male victim on the ground near Sam’s Food Mart in the 4100 block of Princess Place Drive, according to officials.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.

