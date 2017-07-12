Whiteville’s MacKenzie Gore named the Gatorade High School Male Athlete of the Year (Source: John Blake)

The honors continue to come in for Whiteville’s MacKenzie Gore as he was named the Gatorade High School Male Athlete of the Year.

Gore, who was drafted by the San Diego Padres with the 3rd overall in the 2017 Major League Baseball drafted back in June, also earned Gatorade National Baseball player of the year honors in May.

As a senior Gore posted video game like number going 9-0 with a .22 earned run average and struck out 132 in 63.1 innings.

Gore helped lead the Wolfpack to a 21-6 record and the 1A State Championship.

