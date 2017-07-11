First Act: 'How to Eat Like a Child' is for the entire family

The joys and challenges of being a kid are captured in 'How to Eat Like a Child'. (Source: WECT)

The joys and challenges of being a kid are captured in How to Eat Like a Child.

Producer LJ Woodward said the upcoming performance of the show, at the Ruth & Bucky Stein Theatre inside Thalian Hall in Wilmington, is one the entire family will enjoy.

“This piece is a wonderful theatrical experience for the whole family,” she said. “It’s full of music and learning and laughter and dancing.”

The show gives kids lessons on subjects like how to beg for a dog, how to torture your sister, how to act after being sent to your room.

It is based on the book by Delia Ephron

Show times can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.