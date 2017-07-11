North Carolina's Kenny Williams undergoes knee surgery

North Carolina guard Kenny Williams has undergone surgery on his right knee but is expected to be ready for the start of preseason practice in October.

School officials announced Tuesday that Williams had surgery Friday. The university release announcing Williams' surgery also said he should be able to participate when preseason practice begins.

Williams started 22 games for North Carolina as a sophomore last season but tore his meniscus in a February practice and missed the final 14 games of the Tar Heels' drive to the national championship.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Midlothian, Virginia, averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 23.7 minutes.

