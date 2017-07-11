New Hanover County authorities searching for missing teen

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person.

Mercedes Marie Pirello, 16, was last seen on Sunday leaving 107 Fairford Road in Castle Hayne with an unknown person in a four-door black Honda.

Pirello is 5-feet tall, 110 pounds with dirty blond hair. She has a tattoo of the word "Nick" on her lower left ankle.

She was wearing an orange top, shorts and black tennis shoes when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Pirello's whereabouts should call the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 910-798-4200 or dial 911.

