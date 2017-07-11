Deputies: New Hanover Co. teen missing since Sunday found safe

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday that a teen that was reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.

Mercedes Marie Pirello, 16, was initially reported missing on Tuesday after she was last seen on Sunday leaving 107 Fairford Road in Castle Hayne with an unknown person in a four-door black Honda.

The sheriff's office said Pirello was located at 107 Fairford Road Wednesday night and returned home safely.

