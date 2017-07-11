Man wanted on rape charge in Davie County arrested in Southport

Kristopher Kraig Jacobson was arrested in Southport around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

A man wanted on rape charges was arrested in Southport on Tuesday night.

Kristopher Kraig Jacobson was wanted on two outstanding warrants for second-degree forcible rape in Davie County. He was also arrested on a parole violation warrant on a prior assault conviction.

Jacobson was arrested at Abbington Oaks Apartments around 6:30 p.m.

