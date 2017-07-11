Man wanted for sex crimes in Davie County arrested in Southport

The US Marshals arrested a man in Southport Tuesday night who was wanted on sex crime charges out of Davie County.

According to officials, Kristopher Kraig Jacobson, 32, was taken into custody at Abbington Oaks Apartments around 6:30 p.m.

Jacobson had outstanding warrants for two counts of second-degree sex offense, sexual battery, and failure change address as a sex offender. He was also wanted on a parole violation warrant for a prior assault conviction.

Jacobson was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $200,000 bond.

