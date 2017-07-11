Brunswick County School Board votes to cut funding for Communities in Schools

The Brunswick County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to cut the funding to Communities in Schools of Brunswick County from $175,000 a year to $100,000 for the upcoming 2018 fiscal year. CIS officials knew the funding reduction was planned, having sent out a news release on June 12 recognizing the school board’s intentions.

CIS says the cut amounts to a 44 percent reduction in funding from the Brunswick County Board of Education. In a email sent Tuesday night announcing the vote, schools’ spokeswoman Jessica B. Swencki says using the agency’s 2015 Federal Income Tax documents, the $75,000 reduction in funding represents 3 percent of CIS’s total support.

In the June 12 news release, CIS states the reduction would result in staff reductions, cuts in the range of services provides to students, and eliminate the Peer Court Program. “While difficult funding decisions are always a challenge for any organization, including the school district, a large funding reduction such as this leaves our most at-risk students vulnerable at a time when there is increasing demand for support services to meet their needs,” CIS Executive Director Bonnie Jordan said in the news release.

According to Swencki, who is also Executive Director of Quality Assurance & Community Engagement for Brunswick County Schools, the “contractual agreement with CIS directs funding provided by Brunswick County Schools to target dropout prevention and the peer court program at the district's middle schools”.

“Based on tax records of the "total support" provided to CIS and the mission for which it exists, school leaders are hopeful CIS will review how the organization's resources are being utilized and reconsider any reductions of direct support to Brunswick County students,” Swencki said in her email.

