CFPUA testing finds decreased levels of GenX in water

While we wait on the NC Department of Environmental Quality to provide a health advisory on the state of our drinking water, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority released some encouraging news about GenX on Tuesday.

In a release sent Tuesday afternoon, the CFPUA said its sampling of raw and finished water reveals data showing current levels of GenX, an unregulated chemical discharged into the Cape Fear River by the Chemours Company, are below what has been found in the past.

On June 26, the CFPUA began sampling water at Sweeney Water Treatment Plant three days per week to test for GenX.

The company received the first set of results Tuesday from Eurofins, a laboratory the utility has previously used for various testing services. The samples taken June 26 through July 5 indicate levels of GenX are below the current NC Department of Health and Human Services Derived No Effect Level of 70,909 parts per trillion (ppt).

A study by NC State's Dr. Detlef Knappe found GenX at levels of 631 parts per trillion in the raw river water and at approximately 470 ppt in the finished water at Sweeney.

Five days after Chemours stopped discharging the compound into the Cape Fear, those numbers dropped to 149 ppt and 156 ppt, respectively.

One week later, on July 3, numbers in the finished water had dropped to 55.4 ppt.

Based upon discussions with DEQ and DHHS on Monday, DEQ anticipates having its first two weeks of sampling available for release to the public later this week, and DHHS anticipates providing an updated health advisory for release to the public later this week or possibly early next week.

