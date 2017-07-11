Schools monitoring GenX before students return

Brunswick County Schools said they are closely monitoring reports about GenX and will follow advice from the county government before making any changes to their protocol. (Source: Pixabay)

"We do take it very seriously," said Jessica Swencki, spokesperson for Brunswick County Schools. "However, we are really fortunate that our partner is Brunswick County. The officials in Brunswick County are the clearing house for all information about water quality, so as new information becomes available, then that's passed along to us. We really are relying on them to provide us accurate and timely information."

Brunswick County officials released a statement on Tuesday afternoon that water samples in the county show GenX concentration to be lower than numbers reported in a study that used data from 2013-14.

Four schools from Brunswick County - Belville Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Leland Middle, and North Brunswick High School - receive their water from H2GO.

The company considered advising its customers to avoid drinking the water, but Swencki said the school system doesn't want to jump to conclusions before more results come in.

"Anything that is happening as a result of any new information we receive will be communicated to our parents," Swencki said.

Swencki said parents can get information through the school system's website, social media, and through the county's phone system.

