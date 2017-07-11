Tori Jones bows out of Wilmington City Council race

Tori Jones announced Monday that she is dropping out of the race for a seat on Wilmington's City Council. (Source: WECT)

Tori Jones announced Monday that she is dropping out of the race for a seat on Wilmington's City Council. Jones said withdrawing was a difficult decision, but doing so may allow for better representation on the council.

Jones said she believes that the makeup of a city council should reflect the people it serves. She said after Hollis Briggs and Clifford Barnett officially entered the race on Friday, she made the decision to withdraw.

Jones said while her supporters are disappointed, they understand why she dropped out.

"It's generally been very supportive," she said. "I was amazed by the people in this community in this process that have been very committed to the community and doing what's right and I think they see that I'm doing this for the right reasons," she said.

