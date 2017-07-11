NC regulators receive first round of GenX testing results

Officials with the NC Department of Environmental Quality received data from the first rounds of water samples collected in the Cape Fear River to test for the unregulated chemical known as GenX.

The first sets of the data arrived from the Test America lab in Colorado on Monday and Tuesday. The data comes from samples collected June 19-29 near the Chemours facility in Fayetteville that produces GenX and downstream at water treatment facilities in the Fayetteville and Wilmington areas.

DEQ officials haven't released the results of that data yet.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, DEQ officials are conducting a quality assurance review of the data and will send their final data review to public health experts at the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Both agencies will share the results and updated health risk assessments at a later date.

“Our goal is to make the public aware of our findings as soon as possible,” said Michael Regan, secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. “We will continue to report the results of the analyses in the coming days and weeks. Taking multiple samples will give the most accurate data, and enable everyone to better understand how much GenX was in the river during sampling and any potential health impacts it might have.”

Mandy Cohen, secretary for DHHS, said public health staff are working with the Environmental Protection Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and academic researchers to better understand any health risks associated with GenX.

“There is limited information available about the health effects of GenX and related chemicals, but we are working every day with our federal partners and academic researchers to better understand everything we can about this unregulated compound,” Cohen said. “Our health risk assessments are routinely updated as new information about GenX becomes available.”

