DHHS hosting mental health listening session on Wednesday

The NC Department of Health and Human Services will host a listening session on mental health, developmental disabilities and substance use disorder services in Wilmington on Wednesday.

Feedback will be used in developing a behavioral health strategic plan for the community.

The session lasts from 4-6 p.m. and will take place at the New Hanover County Department of Social Services on 1650 Greenfield Street.

DHHS will accept public input on any relevant topic, but is particularly interested in feedback on:

Access to providers and services

Affordability of providers and services

Special populations and conditions (veterans, traumatic brain injuries, autism, etc.)

Navigating the system

Improving quality of care

Integration of physical and behavioral health

Questions or comments can be sent to BehavioralHealth@dhhs.nc.gov. Call 919-855-4840 for more information.

