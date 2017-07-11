NWS issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Bladen, Columbus and Pender Counties

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning portions of Bladen, Columbus and Pender Counties until 8:15 p.m.More >>
An active weekend of weather is on tap for SE NC in advance of front. Heat index values will once again soar into the triple digits Saturday afternoon prior to the arrival of some strong thunderstorms Saturday evening. Brief heat relief and scattered storms remain in the forecast early next week.
Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to stay safe in the surf! Here, we'll explain rip currents: what they are, how to spot one, what do to if you get caught in one, and how to gauge each day's risk of these potentially dangerous currents.
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official "forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.
