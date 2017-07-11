Blake Walston commits to play baseball at N.C. State

New Hanover High School rising junior Blake Walston isn’t wasting any time making a decision about where he will attend college.

Walston, who plays football and baseball, has verbally committed to play baseball at N.C. State.

The left-handed Walston had a spectacular sophomore season for the Wildcats, going 9-1 with a 0.93 earned run average. He struck out 88 batters in 71.1 innings and helped lead New Hanover to the 4A State Championship series where the Wildcats lost to T.C. Roberson.

New Hanover baseball coach Richard Foy confirmed that Walston still intends to play football for the Wildcats this coming season.

