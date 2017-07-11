My Turn: Time to change how Wilmington council members are elected

The city of Wilmington is growing at a pretty good clip. And not everyone is happy about that. There's a very serious discussion going on right now about how much growth is too much. And with the increasing population comes more scrutiny about who is in power and who is making the decisions that impact all of us.

Well, I think it's time for Wilmington to consider moving to a form of representation by districts versus the current at-large representation model. The goal would be to try to avoid a situation where one part of town is over-represented, while another part of the city has no representation at all.

Currently, we have two members of council in the downtown area living near each other. That gives the downtown area a higher percentage of representation. Now, I’m not insinuating that these council members are ganging up to give downtown an unfair advantage. In fact, I’m thinking now might be a good time to tackle this before it gets broken because one more elected to council from that area would make it problematic.

There is no perfect model, I get that. But considering that Wilmington is the only large city in the state with all at-large members, I'm guessing we’re a bit behind the times on this.

