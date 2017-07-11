CFPUA to consider spending more on PR firm to handle water issue

CFPUA retained Eckel & Vaughan, a Raleigh-based firm, on June 19, a little more than a week after the first media reports of GenX and other unregulated chemicals being found in the Cape Fear River. (Source: WECT)

Just over three weeks after Cape Fear Public Utility Authority approved a one-year contract worth up to $25,000 with a public relations firm for communication services related to unregulated chemicals in the drinking water, the authority’s board is expected to consider spending additional money to continue the firm's services.

CFPUA retained Eckel & Vaughan, a Raleigh-based firm, on June 19, a little more than a week after the first media reports of GenX, a chemical replacement for a key ingredient in Teflon linked to cancer, and other unregulated chemicals being found in the Cape Fear River and CFPUA’s water supply. The water company cannot currently filter these “emerging contaminants” out.

The proposed $40,000 amendment to the contract would “continue the services of Eckel & Vaughan to support staff with strategic communications,” according to board’s agenda packet. If approved, funds will be allocated from CFPUA’s operating budget.

CFPUA Executive Director Jim Flechtner said Tuesday the proposed amendment was at the request of Eckel & Vaughan as the firm continues to perform services agreed to in the original contract.

The item is on the consent agenda, which typically combines several smaller items that need the board’s approval but don’t usually require much public conversion, for Wednesday’s meeting, which is set to begin at 9 a.m.

Flechtner is also expected to present a summary of the company’s ongoing actions related to GenX at Wednesday’s meeting.

Current contract:

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.