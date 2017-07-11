Domestic violence prevention measures signed into law

Previously convicted domestic violence offenders accused of killing their victims could face the most serious crime and punishment if found guilty, under a new North Carolina law.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed Tuesday "Britny's Law," which creates the presumption that a homicide constitutes first-degree murder if the slaying was committed with malice and the defendant has been convicted before of domestic violence, stalking or similar crimes against the victim.

The legislation is named for a Fuquay-Varina woman who was shot to death in 2014 by her child's father.

Cooper also signed two additional bills to allow domestic violence protective orders granted by a judge to fully go into effect even when they're under appeal and to expand the state's "revenge porn" law from cases involving former lovers to those involving strangers.

