Aaron Lewis, Willie Nelson, Nelly coming to 'The Shell' in downtown Wilmington

Three headline acts highlight the Wilmington music scene the next two months, each held at the newest concert venue in the Port City - The Shell.

Aaron Lewis, Willie Nelson, and Nelly will each perform at the Shell outside of Blackfinn restaurant on the north side of downtown. With water on three of its sides along with the marina adjacent to it, the Shell is one of the next premier concert locations in the Wilmington area.

“The Shell is easily Wilmington’s coolest new venue,” said Bob Durkin, president of Full House Productions (FHP). “It’s unique in that it’s surrounded by water on three of its sides, which can accommodate 100-foot yachts. Nothing beats watching your favorite national, regional or local artist perform on the water.”

Lewis will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 9 with tickets options starting at $20. Nelson will hit the stage Tuesday, Sept. 9 with ticket options starting at $70 and Nelly will come to Wilmington Sunday, Sept. 3 – Labor Day weekend – with tickets starting at $35.

It's a huge change from notable concerts held in parking lots, many of which sold out and were successful, but could not showcase the city like The Shell, and down the road, North Waterfront Park, may be able to.

"That's an amenity that most communities can't match," said Ed Wolverton with Wilmington Downtown Inc. "And while everyone has a parking lot, and sometimes they're sloped, it's not always the best environment in which to see some acts and it's not always the most comfortable for people."

In addition to paid events, The Shell is also home to home to Alive After Five (AA5), a free, 12-week concert series, open to the public every Thursday until Sept. 31. VIP tickets to Wilmington’s newest outdoor concert series and after-work party can be purchased for $10 and include food, drink and a private viewing area from the Boat Yard powered by Blackfinn.

Event tickets are available now and can be purchased at TheShellWilmington.com. The Shell is located at 14 Harnett Street adjacent to Blackfinn at Port City Marina.

"One of the things that I thinks just phenomenal about this venue is obviously the location. It's got a beautiful view," said Tyler Wogenstahl with Full House Productions. "It's in a brand new development and it's right smack dab in the city of Wilmington. So I think that's pretty awesome. It's convenient for people to get out and have a good time after they go to dinner at one of the restaurants or just sightseeing downtown."

