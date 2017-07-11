Outer Banks man charged after deputies seize 'Gray Death'

The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.
