Outer Banks man charged after deputies seize 'Gray Death'

A man is facing charges after the Dare County Sheriff's Office said a search warrant led to the seizure of a drug that is believed to be "gray death."

The department's vice and narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of West Durham Street in Kill Devil Hills on July 7.

Officers seized about two ounces of the illicit drug.

"Gray Death" is a powerful mixture of carfentanil, fentanyl, and heroin and can be extremely deadly, as the name implies.

Carfentanil, which authorities say is 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, is used as a tranquilizer for large animals such as elephants. Fentanyl, by comparison, is about 50 times more powerful than heroin.

The drug is described as a grayish, concrete looking mixture and found in chunks or in powder form.

If the drug turns out to be "gray death," it would be the first seizure of the substance in Dare County.

Mark Allen Thompson, 56, was charged with trafficking in opium/heroin, sell or deliver heroin, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

He was booked in jail under a $750,000 bond.

