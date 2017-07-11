NC 11-year-old racing his way into go-kart history

Landen Lewis, 11, started racing go karts at just three and a half years old. (Source: WECT)

Eleven-year-old Landen Lewis is racing his way into go-kart history.

Lewis starting racing go-karts at just three and a half years old and he is following in the footsteps of his father, who also used to race.

Landen's dad started coaching him when he was three and a half and by the time he was 4 years old, he had won his first race.

In the seven years Landen has been racing, he has won over 100 races, six titles, and has won about $20,000 this year.

The titles Lewis has won are the 2017 Jr. 1 Maxx Daddy Championship, 2016 Jr. 1 Maxx Daddy Championship, 2016 Daytona World Championship, 2016 Jr. Big Dog Championship, 2017 American Dream Challenge, and the 2015 Southern Kartway points championship.

The age range for the 2017 American Dream Challenge title that Lewis won was 11-15 years old.

Like any 11-year-boy, Landen said his favorite part of racing is being able to hang out on the track with his friends and family. His other favorite part is winning, of course.

"Winning is my favorite part, yeah," Landen said. "But getting to see my friends at the race track and getting to be fast every weekend and being able to win and stuff like that."

In the little downtime that Landen has, he likes to go to church, fish, and spend time with his family and friends. He says go-kart racing helps keep him level-headed and grounded.

In the future, Landen hopes to race for NASCAR, but for now, he is just taking it race by race.

Landen says the key to winning is to stay focused and stay in the game. The best advice he can give to any future drivers is to be focused and take note of what other drivers are doing. He says by watching other races, you will be able to learn what you need to improve on.

"The advice I would give you is to always be focused and watch races and learn the stuff that you have to do to be where I am, which I'm fortunate to be there," Landen said. "So the advice I would give you is just to be focused and watch races and learn the stuff to do."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.