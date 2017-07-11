Carolina Beach leaders expected to approve earlier alcohol sales on Sundays

Town council in Carolina Beach are expected to approve a proposal to allow earlier alcohol sales on Sundays. (Source: WECT)

Leaders in Carolina Beach will take up the so-called “Brunch Bill” issue weeks earlier than first announced.

Mayor Dan Wilcox says town council has put the issue on Tuesday’s meeting agenda. It was originally scheduled to be discussed at a council workshop later this month.

State lawmakers passed Senate Bill 155, also known as the "Brunch Bill," during the recent General Assembly session. It allows municipalities to approve establishments with ABC permits to sell alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of noon. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill into law on June 30.

Mayor Wilcox says he expects the ordinance to pass council during Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in Town Hall.

The Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a similar proposal Monday night. It takes effect immediately, allowing establishments to start the earlier alcohol sales this Sunday.

The Wilmington City Council is expected to consider the change at its next meeting July 18. Leaders in Surf City have already made the change.

