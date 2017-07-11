Southport police need help locating missing woman

Southport police are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who has been missing since last week.

According to officials, 22-year-old Kayla Alley Griffin was last seen leaving Dosher Hospital on July 3.

Griffin left the hospital at an unknown time and in an unknown vehicle.

She has brown/blond hair with green eyes and a pierced lip.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Long with the Southport Police Department at 910-457-7911.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.