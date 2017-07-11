CBS Sports Network to televise CAA semifinals, finals

The CAA and CBS Sports Network announced Tuesday an agreement to televise the semifinals and finals of the league's men's basketball tournament for the next four years through 2021. (Source: CAA)

The tournament now will be played Saturday through Tuesday to allow the semifinals and finals to be televised during prime time.

“The Colonial Athletic Association is pleased to partner with CBS Sports Network to televise the semifinals and championship game of our men’s basketball tournament for the next four years,” said CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio. “We are excited to have the conference’s signature event aligned with the family of networks that has become synonymous with the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.”

CBS Sports Network televised the CAA Tournament's championship game for the first time earlier this year.

