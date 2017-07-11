Man accused of hitting pregnant woman with gun during robbery

A man is accused of hitting a pregnant woman in the back of the head with a gun during a robbery last month.

Jamal Durwood Grady, 22, was arrested Monday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He also faces a failure to appear on a felony charge and was booked under a $100,400 bond.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, Grady robbed two people in the 3400 block of Broad Street on June 6. During the incident, Grady allegedly struck a female with a gun and stole money and car keys from the victim.

