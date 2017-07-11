Trio of suspects charged with Carolina Beach break-ins

Carolina Beach police have charged a trio of suspects in connection to a home and vehicle break-in early Monday morning.

According to officials, a neighbor alerted police just before 4 a.m. to a possible vehicle break-in occurring in the 200 block of Tennessee Avenue. The caller gave authorities a description of the suspect and the person's vehicle, a dark-colored Jeep, as they were leaving the home.

Carolina Beach police issued a BOLO for the suspect's vehicle which was spotted by New Hanover County deputies near the intersection of Myrtle Grove and Carolina Beach roads.

The three occupants of the vehicle, Zachary Chase Thompson, 20, of Carolina Beach, Jacob Nathanial Mylar, 23, and Leah Kaye Christie, 19, both of Huntington, West Virginia, were detained by deputies.

According to officials, the suspects' Jeep was reported stolen out of West Virginia.

Upon further investigation, Carolina Beach police discovered the trio stole multiple items from the vehicle as well as from inside the Tennessee Avenue home where several people were staying.

The stolen items were recovered in the trio's vehicle.

All three suspects were charged with:

First-degree burglary

Felony larceny

Breaking or entering a motor vehicle

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Thompson was additionally with felony probation violation and resist, delay, obstruct an officer after he allegedly gave a false name to police.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety's online records, Thompson spent nearly nine months in prison after he was convicted of dozens of breaking and enterings, and larcenies in New Hanover County in 2015.

Thompson was given a $280,000 bond while Mylar and Christie received $80,000 bonds each.

Carolina Beach police say additional charges are likely.

