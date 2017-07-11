Food truck providing meals for poverty-stricken families

A new food truck is committed to serving individuals and families in poverty at least once a week in the Cape Fear Area.

Ramen A Go Go is partnering with Walking Tall Wilmington, a mobile ministry serving poverty-stricken individuals, to provide meals in downtown Wilmington Tuesday.

The new initiative kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on the corner of Dock and Water Street. Randy Evans, director of Walking Tall Wilmington, is urging restaurants across the Cape Fear region to join the initiative.

WECT's Connor DelPrete will take you inside the food truck and introduce you to the people who benefit most from these meals.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.