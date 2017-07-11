Wilmington man wins Jeep in lottery drawing

Jeff Gould, of Wilmington, won a new Jeep in a lottery second-chance drawing. (Source: NC Education Lottery)

A Wilmington man has a new set of wheels courtesy of a second-chance lottery drawing.

Jeff Gould met with lottery officials at the Wilmington claims center on Monday to find out what he had won.

Officials had Gould walk out to the parking lot blindfolded. He removed the blindfold to three new Jeeps from Neuwirth Motors, Gould will have his choice of which vehicle he wants.

"It’s unbelievable,” Gould said. “Just unbelievable. You never think you’re actually going to win when you enter these drawings.

“I’m leaning toward the Grand Cherokee. I do a lot of trips, so this will be what I need.”

Lottery officials said the Jeep prize is valued at $45,203.

Gould, who owns his own home repair and lawn business, said winning the vehicle came at the perfect time.

“The funny thing is, I was just talking to my wife about switching out my work truck for an SUV when I retire in a couple of years,” Gould said. “This really is a dream come true.”

