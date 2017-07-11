McGrath expects immediate impact from former Sea Devil

Jacque Brown, who led Cape Fear Community College to a 24-8 record, will join the UNCW men's basketball team next season. (Source: UNCW)

Jacque Brown won't have to go far to continue his collegiate basketball career.

Brown, who led Cape Fear Community College to a 24-8 record last season, will join the UNCW men's basketball team next season.

"We're very excited to add Jacque to our program," UNCW coach C.B. McGrath said. "I saw him play in high school and always loved his competitiveness and energy. He had a great season last year for coach (Ryan) Mantlo and we're looking for him to positively impact our team right away."

The 5-foot-8 Brown averaged 18.2 points and 5.8 assists per game as the Sea Devils' starting point guard last season.

After a standout prep career at East Carteret High School, he spent one season at Mount Olive where he averaged 5.8 points and 2.5 assists in 25 games.

In his lone season with the Sea Devils, Brown shot 53.5 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from 3-point range. He finished the season strong, averaging 21.8 points over the last 13 games of the season.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.