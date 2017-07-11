Early morning power outage affects thousands in Bladen County

Thousands of people are without power in Bladen County Tuesday morning. (Source: WECT)

According to the Four County Electric Membership Corp. outage map, as many as approximately 2,800 customers in the county were without power.

By 8 a.m., the outage map showed that power had been restored to all customers in Bladen County.

