Missing Brunswick County teen found safe

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said a 16-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday morning has been found safe.

Officials say that 16-year-old Casey Marie Ferguson left her residence on Maco Road at around 2 a.m.

Just after 9 a.m., the sheriff's office posted on Facebook that Ferguson had been found unharmed.

