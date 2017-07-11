Armed woman wanted ‘to kill herself,’ audio from I-40 officer-involved shooting reveals

Audio from 911 calls and communications were released Monday in a Saturday morning officer-involved shooting along Interstate 40 in Johnston County. (Source: Marcus Wilson/CBS North Carolina)

A communication call among law enforcement officer indicated a woman with a gun “wanted to kill herself.” Moments later, officers can be heard yelling “Shots fired! Shots fired!” on the recording.

A 911 call indicates that at least one motorist passing the scene saw that a woman who crashed had a pistol.

“I did want to tell you that my husband noticed she’s got a pistol in the back of her pants,” one 911 caller said after they were told to leave the scene. “They told us to go ahead and leave, but I wanted to let you know about the pistol being there.”

Other callers said the person involved in the crash appeared to be thrown from the vehicle and was on the road.

Two other callers said the white Yukon Denali passed them on earlier on I-40 going “at least 100 mph” with one caller estimating the speed at 120 mph.

In a recording of radio traffic among law enforcement from just moments before the shooting a person can be heard saying: “There is a motor vehicle accident. A female there is advising she is wanting to kill herself — she had a gun.”

Trooper J. L. Taylor and Johnston County Deputy Taylor Davis have both been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, as standard procedure.

Medlin was last listed in critical condition.