Lightning strikes lead to increase of emergency calls

Monday's thunderstorms caused an uptick in the number of calls to Wilmington's emergency personnel.

According to an email from Wilmington Fire Marshal Sammy Flowers, the city's fire department responded to 19 emergency calls between 11:52 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. Flowers said seven of those calls were for lightning strikes of homes that resulted in fire, structural damage or smoke damage.

WFD also assisted New Hanover County and Wrightsville Beach with three separate structure fire calls.

