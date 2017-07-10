Lightning strikes lead to increase of emergency calls

Five people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
