Lara Trump, president's daughter-in-law, returns home for baby shower

Wrightsville Beach native and President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump returned to Southeastern North Carolina this weekend to celebrate her baby shower.

The event was held at the Penthouse in downtown Wilmington, according to a post on the venue’s Facebook Page. The event featured a “mom-osa” bar and guests went home with baby succulent plants as favors.

Lara Trump is married to President Trump’s son, Eric. She graduated from Laney High School.

