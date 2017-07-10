Focus of protests shifts for women's group

Women Organizing for Wilmington (WoW!) continued its protests outside the Wilmington City Hall building at noon Monday.

The group is upset at what it says is a lack of information coming from public officials regarding GenX contamination in our drinking water. WoW! originally began the weekly protests to demonstrate against elected officials it believes aren't properly representing women and families.

When news was released about GenX being discharged into the Cape Fear River, the group shifted its focus.

"The people who are supposed to be taking care of our water and talking to us have not been doing that," WoW! leader Lynn Shoemaker said. "We've been out here for 19 weeks, but we switched gears when we learned about the water contamination and we're trying to educate the populations that don't know. They still haven't been told."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.