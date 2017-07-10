UNCW's Lumina Festival of the Arts features workshop with Dave Matthews Band saxophonist

One of the highlights of the festival is a jazz workshop with saxophonist Jeff Coffin. (Source: UNCW)

Most students are off for the summer but that doesn't mean you won't find any culture at UNCW's campus.

The Lumina Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday, July 14 and features everything from theatre to visual arts.

One of the highlights of the festival is a jazz workshop with Jeff Coffin, saxophonist for the Dave Matthews Band.

The event is at 7:30 on Friday, July 14 at Kenan Auditorium.

Tickets are $10.

The arts festival continues through July 30 with concerts, theater, dance, performance poetry, film and visual art.

It also includes five performances of Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing," directed by UNCW theatre assistant professor Christopher Marino and set in post-Civil War Wilmington.

