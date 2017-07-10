Pender County man wins $200K in new scratch-off game

A Pender County man became the first player to win the top prize of $200,000 in a new NC Education Lottery game.

Israel Carbajal of Rocky Point won the $200,000 playing the $500 Frenzy scratch-off game. He purchased the winning ticket for $5 at the Hampstead Country Store on U.S. 17 South.

Carbajal claimed his prize money Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal withholdings, he received a check for $139,003.

Since the $500 Frenzy game began July 4, players have won $677,000 in $500 prizes. Five $200,000 top prizes remain along with more than $5.6 million in $500 prizes.

