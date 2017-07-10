Doobie Brothers rolling into Wilmington in September

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members The Doobie Brothers are coming to Wilmington for a show in September.

The group, which has won four Grammy awards and sold more than 48 million records, is scheduled to perform at Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online, in person beginning at 2 p.m. Friday at the Wilson Center or by calling 910-362-7999.

Born out of Northern California’s chaotic, late-1960s musical stew, The Doobie Brothers are perhaps best known for their No. 1 singles Black Water (1974) and What a Fool Believes (1979). Their catalog of hits also includes Listen to the Music, Jesus Is Just All Right, Long Train Runnin’ and China Grove.

In all, the Doobies have tallied five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits.

