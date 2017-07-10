Carolina Shores, Caswell Beach getting grant money for flood planning

Two local communities will receive state money to assist with flood planning.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday that parts of a $100,000 grant are going to Carolina Shores and Caswell Beach. Carolina Shores is getting $17,500 to produce a flood mitigation manual to aid property owners in reducing flooding, and Caswell Beach is getting $15,000 for a stormwater drainage study to identify alternatives to alleviate flooding.

A $7,500 grant was given to Pender County to update its land use policies related to natural hazard areas.

“These grants will help coastal North Carolina alleviate flooding after hurricanes and big storms, plan for future growth and improve water quality,” Cooper said. “Recovering from Hurricane Matthew has shown us just how critical it is for local communities to prepare proactively for future disasters, and this state and local partnership does just that.”

Grant recipients were selected based on criteria and priorities set by the state’s Coastal Resources Commission. This year’s funding prioritized natural hazard mitigation and storm recovery projects.

The rest of the grant money will be distributed as follows:

A $20,000 grant to Currituck County to study drainage basins to identify areas vulnerable to flooding.

A $17,500 grant to Elizabeth City to create a plan to mitigate flooding in the area.

A $15,000 grant to Hyde County to develop a watershed restoration plan to improve water quality in Lake Mattamuskeet.

A $7,500 grant to Swansboro to update its land use plan to include natural hazards and storm recovery efforts.

