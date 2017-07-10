Kure Beach to host blood drive - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Kure Beach to host blood drive

The Town of Kure Beach will partner with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive Aug.18 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Kure Beach Community Center.

Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule a donation, and type “Kure” into the “Find a Blood Drive” search bar.

Donations can also be made at the event.

